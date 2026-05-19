Rising Racism? Taiwan Candidate’s ‘Ban Indians’ Billboard Sparks Outrage Over Anti-Migrant Messaging

A controversial political billboard in Taiwan has triggered outrage online and concern among Indian-origin residents after a local election candidate appeared to publicly campaign against Indians through imagery many have called openly racist and discriminatory.

The billboard, reportedly placed on Shanming Road in Kaohsiung’s Siaogang District, belongs to council candidate Lee Hung-yi. Local media reports say the poster features a crossed-out illustration of a turbaned man with brown skin, facial hair, and what appears to be an upside-down Indian flag alongside messaging interpreted as opposing Indians and migrant workers.

The visuals have shocked many in Taiwan’s Indian community, with several residents saying the campaign material made them feel targeted and unwelcome.

Residents quoted by local media said the imagery was disturbing and inappropriate for a public political campaign. Some described it as one of the most openly anti-Indian displays they had seen in Taiwan’s public sphere.

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The controversy comes amid a larger political debate in Taiwan over the planned recruitment of Indian migrant workers to address labour shortages. Taiwan and India signed a labour mobility agreement in 2024 aimed at helping sectors facing worker shortages, but the move has repeatedly faced resistance from sections of the opposition.

Members of the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party have raised concerns over migrant workers “absconding” from contracts and linked the issue to public safety. Some lawmakers cited crime statistics from India while arguing against the policy, claiming Taiwan could face social and security risks if large numbers of Indian workers arrive without stronger safeguards.

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Critics, however, say the language used in the debate has crossed the line from policy concerns into racial stereotyping.

Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has pushed back strongly against such messaging. Party leaders have argued that migrant workers from India would be subject to the same regulations as all foreign workers and warned against stigmatising an entire nationality.

DPP legislator Rosalia Wu reportedly said populist politics should not be used to fuel racial discrimination or spread fear against specific communities.

The issue has already caused diplomatic discomfort before. Last year, remarks by then labour minister Hsu Ming-chun about recruiting workers from India’s northeast due to “similar skin colour” sparked backlash, forcing Taiwan’s foreign ministry to issue an apology.

So far, there has been no official response from Ministry of External Affairs regarding the latest billboard controversy.