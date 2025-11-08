Robbery Bid Failed in Ahmedabad: Woman Throws Chilli Powder at Jeweller, Gets Slapped 17-20 Times in 20 Seconds

Viral News: In a shocking incident from Ahmedabad, a robbery attempt by a woman at a jewellery store took a dramatic turn after the shopkeeper caught her and slapped her multiple times.

The incident, captured on CCTV, shows a woman with her face covered entering the jewellery shop and suddenly throwing chilli powder at the jeweller. Reacting swiftly, the shopkeeper jumped up, overpowered her, and in a fit of rage, slapped her nearly 15–20 times.

Watch the video here:

The footage of the confrontation has gone viral on social media platform X, garnering over 1.1 lakh views. Later the jeweller seen in the video refused to file a complaint, however, an investigation was launched based on CCTV footage.

According to Ahmedabad Police, 'The complainant was personally met twice to obtain a statement in this regard and was asked to file the complaint, but the complainant businessman is not inclined to lodge any complaint in this matter.' officials said.

Furthermore, they further confirmed that a written statement has been obtained . ‘In connection with which their written statement has been obtained. Nevertheless, an investigation has been initiated to search for the accused based on the CCTV footage.’they stated.