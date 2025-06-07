Rohit Sharma, In His Mercedes-Benz S-Class Gets Stuck In Traffic Jam, Moment is Viral

Mumbai: The cricket craze in India is unmatched. Though the IPL season is over, fans' excitement is not. A video posted on the YouTube channel 'CS 12 Vlogs,' captured Rohit Sharma surrounded by fans in his Mercedes-Benz S-Class luxury sedan.

He was stuck in a traffic jam or was waiting for the traffic signal to go green in his silver-coloured Mercedes-Benz on the road when a bunch of people recognised the cricket legend and surrounded him.

Fans surrounds Rohit Sharma

The viral clip shows Rohit Sharma behind the steering wheel, just sitting there waiting for the road to clear up. Some curious individuals on the road saw this as an opportunity to click pictures with the cricketer and record videos. But soon someone stepped in, to tackle the crowd and avoid any inconvenience to Rohit Sharma.

About Rohit Sharma’s Mercedes Benz S-Class

The Mercedes Benz S-Class is the flagship luxury sedan in the lineup. Rohit Sharma owns the S 350d, which is the entry-level variant in the S-Class lineup. This sedan is primarily focused on the rear seat passengers.

Mercedes Benz S-Class features

The Mercedes Benz S-Class is equipped with tons of convenience features. For starters, it has active ambient lighting, heads-up display, a large infotainment screen, multiple driving modes, adaptive air suspensions, a panoramic sunroof, leather-wrapped seats, heated seats, and more.

Mercedes Benz S-Class engine

Rohit Sharma owns a Mercedes Benz S 350d, which is a diesel variant. This comes equipped with an inline six-cylinder diesel engine, which makes 281 bhp and 600 Nm of torque, paired to a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

Rohit's Expensive car collection

Mercedes Benz S-Class is one of the many expensive cars in Rohit's car collection. He also owned a blue Lamborghini Urus, which he gave away to one of his fans when he collaborated with Dream 11.