Rs 18k Bill for Salad and Noodles: Delhi Man Shares Dating App Experience, Netizens Call it Scam
A Delhi man claims he was charged Rs 18k for wine and noodles after a dating app meet-up, sparking online debate as netizens call it a scam.
Dating apps have become a popular way for people to connect in India’s urban centers. For many, they lead to friendships, relationships, and even marriages. Yet, alongside success stories, there are also accounts of unpleasant or even suspicious experiences. A recent Reddit post by a newcomer to Delhi has sparked debate after he claimed he was handed a bill of Rs 18,000 for wine, salad, and noodles during what was meant to be a casual meet-up.
The Reddit Post
The man explained that he had matched with a woman on a dating app and made it clear from the beginning that he was not seeking a relationship, only conversation. Feeling lonely in a new city, he agreed to meet her at a cafe-restaurant. According to his account, he did not order anything, while she ordered a glass of red wine. When the bill arrived, it included charges for wine, salad, and noodles, totalling around Rs 18,000.
With a monthly salary of Rs 25,000, the man said the bill left him shocked and stressed. He paid through UPI but later questioned whether this was normal in Delhi or part of a scam. He admitted feeling “stupid” and worried about going out again.
Netizens React
The post quickly gained traction online, with over 1,400 upvotes and hundreds of comments. Many users claimed this was a well-known scam in Delhi, where women allegedly collude with restaurants to trap unsuspecting men with inflated bills. Some commenters advised filing a police complaint, while others suggested disputing the payment with banks. A few warned that refusing to pay could lead to intimidation or false accusations.
One user described it as “lesson money,” urging the victim to treat the incident as a hard but valuable life lesson. Another noted that similar scams have been reported in other cities, including Bangalore and even abroad.
Republic could not corroborate the authenticity of this Reddit post. The account remains the personal claim of the individual who shared it online.
However, the incident highlights the risks of trusting strangers in unfamiliar cities and the importance of exercising caution when meeting through apps. While dating platforms have transformed social interactions, they also expose users to vulnerabilities. Experts and netizens alike stress the need for awareness, safer practices, and stronger consumer protections to prevent such experiences from recurring.
Published On: 8 January 2026 at 17:48 IST