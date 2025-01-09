Russian Girls Under 25 Offered Rs 81,000 for Childbirth

Moscow: To combat the country's declining birth rates, a Russian region has introduced a unique incentive program. Female students under the age of 25 who give birth to a healthy baby will receive a substantial payment of 100,000 rubles (approximately Rs 81,000).

This initiative is aimed at encouraging young women to start families and boost population growth.

To qualify for the payment, applicants must be full-time students at a local university or college, under 25 years old, and residents of Karelia. The policy, which came into effect on January 1, 2025, excludes mothers who give birth to stillborn babies.

However, it remains unclear whether the payment would be revoked if the child were to pass away due to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to address Russia's demographic crisis, which has seen the country's population decline due to low birth rates, high adult mortality, and emigration. In the first half of 2024, Russia recorded its lowest birth rate in 25 years, with only 599,600 children born.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov described the situation as "catastrophic for the future of the nation" in July 2024. Other regions in Russia are also implementing similar incentives to encourage young women to have children. For instance, Tomsk, a city in central Russia, has a comparable program in place.

Despite these efforts, experts have criticized the measures as insufficient and short-sighted, arguing that they fail to address the underlying issues driving the demographic crisis. The national government has also increased its maternity payments, with first-time mothers set to receive 677,000 rubles (approximately $6,150) starting in 2025.

The initiative has sparked a debate about the adequacy of the support provided to young mothers, with concerns raised about the lack of additional payments for childcare and postpartum recovery.