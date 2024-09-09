sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Gaza War | US Elections | Train Derailments | #JusticeforAbhaya | Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 |
  • Home /
  • Viral News /
  • 'Salute to Calmness': Netizens React As Viral Video Shows Couple Relaxing Atop Car Stuck In Flood

Published 15:45 IST, September 9th 2024

'Salute to Calmness': Netizens React As Viral Video Shows Couple Relaxing Atop Car Stuck In Flood

The couple, caught off guard by the flash flood, found themselves stranded on top of their vehicle, clinging to safety as the water rose around them, watch more

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Viral Video Shows Couple Relaxing Atop Car Stuck In Floodwaters
Viral Video Shows Couple Relaxing Atop Car Stuck In Floodwaters | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

15:45 IST, September 9th 2024