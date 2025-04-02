Salman Khan Hits the Headlines Again: Sikandar Tanks, Doppelganger Detained in Lucknow | Image: X

Lucknow: A man resembling Bollywood star Salman Khan created chaos in Lucknow’s Thakurganj area after engaging in an argument while filming a social media reel. Identified as Azam Ali Ansari, the self-proclaimed doppelganger was detained by police for causing a traffic jam and carrying a licensed revolver without permission.

Viral Reel Turns Into Police Case

Azam was making a reel in front of Globe Café, drawing a large crowd, which disrupted traffic in the area.

As tensions escalated, locals got into an argument with him. Concerned citizens informed the police, who reached the spot to investigate.

'Blocking Road, Making Reels with Gun Could Have Led to Major Incident': Cop

According to DCP West Zone Vishwajeet Srivastava, “The police team arrested Azam as he was gathering a crowd and making reels without permission. Blocking the road and displaying a revolver could have led to a major incident.”

Azam was taken into custody, and his licensed revolver was seized.

Authorities launched an investigation to determine whether his actions posed a potential security risk.

This is not the first time the lookalike has made headlines. Azam is known for mimicking Salman Khan’s style and frequently posting videos on social media.

His detention has sparked discussions about the influence of social media influencers and the need for stricter regulations on public filming.

Meanwhile, the real Salman Khan is also in the news as his latest film ‘Sikandar’ reportedly failed at the box office, leading to widespread discussions among fans and critics.

Officials confirmed that legal action would be taken against Azam under relevant sections of the law.