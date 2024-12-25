Santa’s Christmas Day Flight Cleared for Landing at Heathrow Airport | Watch

Viral Video: As families around the world gather to celebrate Christmas 2024, one question is on the minds of children everywhere, Where is Santa Claus, and how will he get to their house? Thanks to Heathrow Airport, children in the UK now have a better idea of where Santa, along with his elves and reindeer, will be landing.

Heathrow Airport shared a video on their Instgaram account, that shows the flight information display system (FIDS) which informed that the pot-bellied, red suit-wearing, white-beard Santa was landing at midnight in London from the North Pole. Apart from Santa Claus, the names of his reindeers viz. Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen and Rudolph were also mentioned.

"SANTA1 is scheduled to arrive at #Heathrow. Our Christmas day arrivals board is LIVE across terminals, marking Santa and his reindeer's magical stop on their global journey," read the video caption.

Watch the video:

A cute warning was also given to passengers, saying: “Please keep your carrots with you at all times. If left unattended, they may be sniffed and eaten.”

The video has crossed 140,000 views and over 5,000 views on social media. Meanwhile, many social media users had commented, appericiating at the creativity of airport.

Netizens Reacts

"Saw this at Terminal 5 today and thought it was hilarious!" wrote one user, while another added: "Omg I love this. Merry Christmas to everyone at my favorite Airport @heathrow_airport"

Meanwhile, a third poked fun that Santa Claus would still be late as he would have to come through the busy airport terminal.