'Save My Necklace From Bua' Viral Newspaper Ad Leaves Netizens in Stitches

Viral News: A bizarre and hilarious newspaper advertisement titled "Save My Necklace (From Bua)" has gone viral on social media, where a woman humorously expresses her desperation to keep her necklace safe from her husband's sister, who has allegedly worn it more times than she has and even set it as her WhatsApp display picture.

“My Husband gifted me 18K diamond necklace for my birthday but his sister (My Kid's Bua) loved it a little too much.” The ad further says, “”She has worn it on more occasions than I have and now it's on her WhatsApp DP. I am done."

Viral post shared by Ghar Ke Kalesh on social media X with a witty caption that reads, “Kalesh with Bua ends up in a newspaper”

Adding to humour ad even says, “Saying no to her is not an option. Bank lockers have a 5-year wait list.”

Viral ad has opened channels of discussions with people commenting views and great replies to the ad post. One user wrote, “My bua lives in greater kailash, we all call it greater kalesh”, another says, “But what it is? An ad ? Or complaint or seeking for advice.”

One more user said, “It’s not a necklace anymore. It’s a hostage. And the ransom is emotional blackmail.”

The wife is now desperately searching for a secure yet accessible way to keep her 18K diamond necklace safe 24X7, ensuring it remains out of her sister-in-law's reach, while still being available for her own use.