'Serious Cases Pending': Woman Defends Plucking Roses from Supreme Court Lawn, Divides Internet

Viral News: A video of a woman plucking flowers from the Supreme Court lawns has gone viral, igniting a debate online. In the footage, she can be seen picking roses before being confronted by onlookers. Instead of apologizing, she defended her actions and engaged in an argument with those who stopped her.

The video shows the woman walking through the garden with multiple bags in her hands. She plucks roses from the campus before being stopped by a group of people.

“Serious Cases Are Pending, No One Speaks!”

When confronted, the woman defended her actions, saying that larger issues in the country demand attention rather than her picking flowers.

“Cases are pending in the Supreme Court, no one speaks!” she argued.

She further stated, “People are committing murders, breaking hearts… no one speaks! I plucked a flower, and you people are making noise!”

Internet Divided Over Her Justification

The Supreme Court authorities have not responded to the incident, but netizens have strongly divided opinions on the matter.

A user criticized her logic, writing: “There is certainly a funny logic in this, but this is the same thinking that finds an excuse to ignore discipline and morality. ‘If big crimes are happening, then what is the harm in breaking small rules?’—this mentality leads us to anarchy.”

Another user supported her, simply stating: “Full support to the lady.”

Meanwhile, a third person slammed her reasoning, saying: “Every anarchist activity can be justified like this!”