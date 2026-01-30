Shameful!: Video Of Cop Littering On Train Goes Viral, Netizens Say 'No Civic Sense' | WATCH

Patna: A video of a cop from Bihar Police littering in a passenger train has sparked fresh outrage over the lack of civic sense among people. The video, captioned ‘ASI hoke bhi aisi harkat…100000% civic sense’, has gone viral on social media, triggering anger amongst netizens.

The cop has been identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) M.K. Paswan.

Paswan was seen sitting cross-legged on the lower birth of the train, eating peanuts and conversing with someone on his mobile phone. The video showed him peeling the shell of the peanuts and casually throwing them on the ground. While the floor near his feet was full of peanuts shells, Paswan appeared totally indifferent of his actions and appeared totally guilt-free despite littering the public space.

The video sparked outrage on social media, with people commenting on the lack of civic sense in the public. A netizen said, "Embarrassing to see this from a uniformed officer." Another said, “Lack of civic sense.”

Others wondered why no one on the train tried to stop the cop from littering. One said, "Nobody dared to say anything to him. Fellow passengers are so quiet. What could be the reason." Another said, "Kuch bolenge to jail ho jayegi."



An X user quipped, "Thank you police wala ji for the decoration of the train."

Earlier, a video showed plastic food packets and use-and-throw spoons littered in one of the coaches of India's first Vande Bharat sleeper train, just hours after it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The man who shot the video asked who is to blame for littering at public places and means of transport. He said, "Ye lo. Ye dekh lo aap…Ab ye Railways ki galti hai...ki government ki galti hai ya khud ki galti hai? Apne aap ko bata do. (See, now tell yourself whether its the Railways'/government's fault or your own).” "Ye dekho. Civic sense dekh lo aap (See, look at the civic sense)," he added.