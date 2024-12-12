Sharma Ji ki Ladki, Gopal Ji ka Ladka Wedding Card Goes Viral on Social Media

Viral News: A wedding card is going Viral on social media for its witty sense of humor.

Sharma Ji ki Ladki, Gopal Ji ka Ladka Wedding Card

A wedding invite of “Sharma Ji ki Ladki” and “Gopal Ji ka Ladka” has gone viral on social media for its witty and unconventional approach to Indian wedding norms.

The wedding card breaks away from the customary formalities, the invitation offers a satirical critique of traditional preconceptions and family dynamics, as well as a funny roast of wedding guest.

The viral post shared by @DoctorAjayita on social media X says, “The shaadi card is…”

Viral Wedding Card

Netizens React to Viral Post

One user wrote, “My son got married in January 24 , if I had seen this card before that I would have used it... Lol”. Another user commented, “Innovative and sarcastic at the same time. My niece is about to get married, we were all wondering how to subtly pass on the message of "please use only one plate, we are pating per plate not per person.”