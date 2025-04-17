Shikhar Dhawan Smashes A Six Against Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri | Video

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Krishna Shastri had an interesting cricket session, after the former India batsman paid a visit to the spiritual-religious leader.

Upon his arrival, Shikhar Dhawan was welcomed by Dhirendra Shastri, who presented him with a saffron turban. During their meeting, the two engaged in a short yet enjoyable cricket session.

Shikhar Dhawan took to his Instagram and shared photos, videos from his visit to Bageshwar Baba and playing cricket with the religious leader.

The former India opener and hitter shared two small clips on his Instagram showing him and Bageshwar Baba enjoying one of India's most popular sport.

At first, it was Bageshwar Baba who tried his hands with the ball only to see Shikhar Dhawan hitting six. In another video, it was Bageshwar Baba's turn to try his hands with the bat while Shikhar Dhawan was at the other end.

The duo appeared to have a great time together as others who witnessed them cheered in good spirit.

Taking to Instagram, Shikhar Dhawan expressed that his meeting with Dhirendra Shastri was truly inspiring, as he praised him (Dhirendra Shashtri) for his calm and positive attitude that left a deep impression on him.

Dhawan also lauded Bageshwar Baba for his fun-loving attitude and jokingly remarked that his laughter was “infectious”.

Sharing his experience of playing cricket with Bageshwar Baba, Dhawan said that it was “memorable”.

Dhawan's post on meeting Bageshwar Baba has gone viral on social media and has so far garnered over 300,000 likes.

The 39-year-old Shikhar Dhawan had announced retirement from international cricket in 2024.

Most recently, Shikhar Dhawan played T20 cricket for the Karnali Yaks Franchise in the Nepal Premier League (NPL).

As part of the Indian cricket team, Shikhar Dhawan during his entire career played 34 tests, 167 ODIs, and 68 T20 international games.

Combined from all the cricket formats, Shikhar Dhawan scored nearly 11,000 runs including 24 Hundreds, 55 half-centuries.