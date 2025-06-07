Shocking Video: Men Drive Scorpio with Open Door, Dance on Mercedes Roof on Dwarka Expressway

In the video, the Mercedes and Scorpio can be seen speeding side by side, blasting Punjabi and Haryanvi songs at full volume. While the two cars are racing down the expressway, one of the most alarming scenes shows the driver of the Scorpio cruising with his car door fully open, his foot dangling out as he drives recklessly. Adding to the madness, two youths in the Mercedes are seen sitting on the car’s roof with the sunroof wide open, clearly performing a dance routine to the loud music.