Updated 7 June 2025 at 10:54 IST

Shocking Video: Men Drive Scorpio with Open Door, Dance on Mercedes Roof on Dwarka Expressway

A viral video shows men performing risky stunts and dancing on a moving Mercedes roof on Dwarka Expressway, sparking outrage and concern online.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Viral video shows men performing risky stunts and dancing on a moving Mercedes.
Viral Video: A shocking video of a reckless stunt on the Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram has gone viral, leaving viewers stunned.

The video shows youths performing dangerous stunts in both a black Scorpio and a grey Mercedes, completely ignoring traffic rules and putting their lives and the lives of others at risk.

In the video, the Mercedes and Scorpio can be seen speeding side by side, blasting Punjabi and Haryanvi songs at full volume. While the two cars are racing down the expressway, one of the most alarming scenes shows the driver of the Scorpio cruising with his car door fully open, his foot dangling out as he drives recklessly. Adding to the madness, two youths in the Mercedes are seen sitting on the car’s roof with the sunroof wide open, clearly performing a dance routine to the loud music.

The Scorpio is also seen without a number plate. The video has sparked widespread outrage, as many people question about the safety and traffic laws.

Watch the Video:

Authorities are yet to comment on the incident.

