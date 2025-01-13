Shortage Leaves Dunkin' Stores in US States Without Any Doughnuts, Internet Reacts

World News: Dunkin' stores across several US states, including Nebraska, New Mexico, and Arizona, are facing a mysterious doughnut shortage. The beloved coffee and doughnut chain, which dropped "Donuts" from its name in 2018, has been unable to provide its signature offering to customers due to what Dunkin's parent company, Inspire Brands, has described as a "manufacturing error" with a single supplier.

Customers visiting Dunkin' locations in Omaha, Lincoln, and Grand Island in Nebraska, as well as other states, have been greeted with signs on doors and drive-thru kiosks informing them that doughnuts are unavailable.

Some Dunkin stores have attempted to compensate by offering alternative items like "Munchkins" (doughnut holes), but the absence of doughnuts has left many fans disappointed.

The shortage has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with users expressing surprise and even coming up with conspiracy theories about the cause. "Wait, they no longer make doughnuts at the stores? That used to be their big selling point," commented one user, while another added, “Sounds like it is once again time to make the doughnuts.”

Dunkin Doughnut Store in US

Dunkin' has assured customers that the issue is being investigated and that efforts are underway to restock affected stores.

Approximately 4% of Dunkin's US locations, around 380 out of more than 9,500 stores nationwide, have been impacted by the shortage. The company has also stated that the problem is not nationwide, with many locations, including those in Boston and Missouri, continuing to operate without disruption.

This isn't the first time Dunkin' has faced supply issues; a similar doughnut shortage occurred in 2021. However, this time, the scarcity extends beyond Nebraska and New Mexico, affecting other states as well. The company is actively working to resolve the issue and expects doughnut availability to return to normal soon.