Singapore Employee's Toilet Paper Resignation Letter Goes Viral

A Singapore employee shocked the internet after she resigned from her job using a piece of toilet paper to deliver a strong message to her boss.

Angela Yeoh, the director of a Singapore-based firm, shared the resignation note on LinkedIn, revealing the exact words the employee used while handing it over.

“I felt like toilet paper — used when needed, then discarded without a second thought,” Yeoh quoted the employee in her post. The handwritten note on toilet paper read, "I have chosen this type of paper for my resignation as a symbol of how this company has treated me. I QUIT."

Online Reactions Pour In

The bold move quickly went viral, with many social media users supporting the employee for taking a stand. Several praised her for courageously expressing her feelings and protesting against being undervalued.

One user shared a photo of the letter, urging employers to treat staff with dignity: “Please, always treat your employees well.”

Others applauded her for giving a clear and creative reply to workplace mistreatment. Many said the message resonated with people who feel overlooked or disrespected in their jobs.

Yeoh, in her post, said the incident had left a deep impression on her and reminded her of the importance of treating employees with empathy and fairness.