‘Skipped a Heart Beat’: Passenger Finds Himself in Seat 11A of Air India Flight, Days After Ahmedabad Plane Crash

Days after the heart wrenching Air India plane crash tragedy, a passenger shared he traveled to Ahmedabad in an Air India flight sitting on the same miracle seat, 11A, on which the sole survivor of the plane crash was sitting.

The seconds-long video has shaken the internet to the core and has over thousands of views on Instagram. Netizens said that the clip reminded people to stay humble, for one never knows what a journey holds for them.

What Is The Seat 11A Coincidence?

The viral video was shared on Instagram nearly 11 hours ago with the caption, "They say lightning doesn’t strike twice but my heart skipped a beat as I boarded an Air India flight to Ahmedabad and found myself in seat 11A, the very seat that held the lone survivor of a tragedy just days ago. Today, it carried me too. Safe. Humbled. And reminded that every journey holds a story."

Even though it was unlikely that the tragedy would have repeated itself just days after the crash, the passenger was understandably still anxious. He was relieved only after the plane landed safely.

The Air India plane crash not only drew attention to the aviation industry's safety standards but also highlighted issues in a lot of Air India Boeing planes. Following the accident, the Boeing Dreamliners are under strict scrutiny, and Air India has reduced its international services by 15%.

Amid such drastic changes in one of India's major airlines, the passenger deciding to travel to Ahmedabad, the city where the Air India plane crashed on BJ Medical Hospital, and that too while sitting in seat 11A of an Air India flight, was not something the internet was expecting.

This series of coincidences is heart wrenching, remembering the pain of the bereaved family after the crash, and also confusing for most as the ‘seat 11A’ events continue.

Additionally, the video reminded social media to be extra thankful for life, as one never knows what the future holds.

Who Was The Sole Survivor Of The Plane Crash?

What was just another seat before June 12, 2025, is now something that people are willing to pay extra for, on top of the overpriced plane tickets.

After the tragic Air India plane crash that claimed the lives of all except one and many more students, doctors, and people from where the plane crashed, travel agents have reported a surge in demands for seat 11A on planes.

It is the very seat where the sole miracle survivor of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad was sitting before the catastrophe killed more than 250 people.

The 40-year-old survivor, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, walked out of the plane that went up in gigantic flames, seconds after the crash, with several injuries but no threat to life.