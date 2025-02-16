Updated 13:17 IST, February 16th 2025
'Sky-High Exam': Maharashtra Student Paraglides to College to Avoid Traffic | Watch
A video of a student from Maharashtra paragliding his way to college has gone viral.
- Viral News
- 2 min read
Viral Video: A student from Maharashtra's Satara district came up with a high-flying solution to avoid traffic and make it to his exam on time by paragliding to his college.
The video of this daring stunt has quickly gone viral on social media, leaving people impressed and amused.
Samarth Mahangade, a student from Pasarani Village in Wai taluka, was stuck in traffic on his way to his exam and realized he might miss it. With very little time left and no way to get through the heavy traffic on the Wai-Panchgani road, Samarth decided to paraglide straight to his college
The jaw-dropping video shows Samarth soaring through the sky, with his college bag in tow, dressed in full paragliding gear, before making a smooth landing near his exam center.
Watch the video:
The stunning stunt was made possible with the help of adventure sports expert Govind Yewale and his team from GP Adventure in Panchgani, who ensured a safe and successful landing.
The viral video, shared by the Instagram account ‘Insta_Satara,’ has now garnered widespread attention online, with many users praising his quick thinking skills while others shared jokes about the sky-high exam hack.
The video has sparked a flurry of comments, with some praising Samarth’s out-of-the-box thinking and others simply amazed by the move.
See the comments here:
Satara, a region known for its scenic beauty, is already a popular spot for paragliding, but it’s safe to say no one expected it to be used as a last-minute solution for avoiding traffic and making it to an exam on time!
in simle language
Published 13:17 IST, February 16th 2025