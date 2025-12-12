Skydiver Gets Stuck in Plane’s Tail Wing at 15,000 Feet in North Queensland, Australia

North Queensland, Australia: A skydiver was left suspended in the air after his parachute became stuck in the tail wing of a plane at 15,000 feet.

According to the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB), the incident occurred as the skydiver exited the aircraft and his reserve parachute handle became caught in a wing flap. When the parachute deployed, it pulled him out of the plane and subsequently became lodged in the tail wing.

The sudden entanglement caused the aircraft’s speed to drop sharply, prompting the pilot to believe the plane had stalled. At the time, 13 other skydivers were seen jumping safely from the aircraft.

Demonstrating quick thinking, the trapped skydiver cut all 11 ropes securing him to the plane, freed himself, deployed his main parachute, and landed safely, sustaining only minor injuries.

Meanwhile, the pilot issued a mayday call and initially prepared to abandon the aircraft himself. However, as he neared the ground, he regained confidence in the plane’s control and successfully landed it.