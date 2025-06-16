Snake at Mussoorie’s Kempty Falls Scrambles Tourists for Life

Viral News: A joyous Sunday morning at Mussoorie's Kempty Falls turned into a scene of chaos after a snake suddenly appeared in the waters sending tourists into a frantic scramble for life.

Snake at Mussoorie’s Kempty Falls

A video is going viral on social media that shows a snake surfing in the waters. The incident occurred during peak hours when the waterfall was crowded with locals and vacationers cooling off in the water.

The viral video shared by @littledehradunstories on Instagram is now going viral with over 8,294 likes i9n just 24 hours. The video comes with a caption that reads, “A snake entered among the tourists bathing at Kempty Falls in Mussoorie See how chaos ensued!”

Snake at Mussoorie’s Kempty Falls Viral Video

Such wild and deadly encounters are common in hilly and densely forested areas, where tourists are advised to take care of themselves as well as their dear ones while going on trips.