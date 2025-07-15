'Snap Happy' Doctor Takes An Unplanned Dive Into Pit During Temple Construction In Seoni | WATCH

Seoni: In a hilarious incident that has taken social media by storm, a man in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni found himself in an awkward situation while volunteering at a temple construction site. The man, identified as Dr Praful Srivastava, keen on capturing the perfect shot while helping at the construction site, took a tumble into a pit, leaving netizens in splits. As per reports, fortunately, he didn't sustain many injuries during the incident, but the entire incident was caught on camera, and the video later went viral on social media.

In the video, which is going viral, it is being claimed that Dr Srivastava was busy snapping photos and recording videos during the temple construction, showing himself volunteering at the site. However, his camera didn't quite capture the moment he wanted as he dumped raw materials in a pit. Undeterred, he quipped, "Another tawa (tray), photo didn't come out properly." However, little did he know, his next move would be the real showstopper. As he picked up another tray, filled with raw materials, to try again, the brick beneath his feet gave way, and he fell straight into the pit. The incident was caught on camera, and the video has since gone viral.

‘Dr Sahab Viral Sensation’

The video, showcasing Dr Praful Srivastava's mishap, has become a laughingstock on social media. People are poking fun at the doctor's misfortune, joking that he staged the whole thing for social media fame. "He pretended to work at the site, and it backfired spectacularly," quipped a netizen.

Another social media user jokingly said, “Viral Sensation! Doctor sahab viral hogaye.” One more commented, “Snap happy doctor, goes into the pit.”