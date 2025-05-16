Son Halts Mother's Cremation in Jaipur, Lies On Pyre To Demand Silver Bangles

In a bizarre incident, a man halted his mother's cremation in Jaipur over not getting her silver bangles.

The incident took place in the Viratnagar region of Jaipur Rural. Reportedly, after the death of an eighty-year old woman, a heated dispute broke out between her sons over the possession of her jewellery. So, one of the sons lay down on his mother's funeral pyre and started asking for her silver bangles. He refused to get up until his demand was fulfilled.

According to reports, ahead of the cremation ceremony, the elders in the family gave the silver bangles to Girdhari Lal, the elder son of the woman. This enraged Omprakash, the younger son, and led to the strange situation.

There was a lot of commotion following the man's refusal to get up from his mother's funeral pyre.

Relatives tried to persuade Omprakash to allow the cremation to take place but he did not listen to anyone and kept on demanding the bangles like a stubborn child. He even threatened to burn himself along with the dead body of his mother if his demand was not met.

He was also removed by onlookers forcibly but he continued his agitation sitting beside his mother's dead body.

He moved from the spot only when the silver bangles were handed over to him resulting in the delay of the funeral by two hours.

According to villagers, there was a property dispute between Omprakash and his brothers because of which he lives separately.