Specially Abled Woman’s Post on IndiGo Sparks Discussion on Inclusivity in Air Travel, Airline Responds

Mumbai: A specially abled woman from Mumbai shared her experience of traveling with IndiGo, praising the airline’s crew for their thoughtful gestures.

In a heartfelt LinkedIn post, Maitri Shah revealed that it was her first flight in a long time and described her experience as “heartwarming.”

“Guess who finally got back in the air—no, not a bird, not a plane… it’s me!

After years of waiting and cautious hope, I finally took my first flight in a long time—cleared by my doctors and filled with a mix of nervousness and excitement,” her post read.

She said that from the airport staff at T2 Mumbai Airport to the CISF personnel and the IndiGo crew, she felt supported at every step.

“What I experienced was nothing short of heartwarming. From the airport staff at T2 Mumbai Airport to the CISF personnel and the wonderful crew at IndiGo (InterGlobe Aviation Ltd), I felt supported every step of the way. Every small gesture, every word of reassurance—they made it possible.”

She also expressed her pleasant surprise at seeing so many fellow wheelchair users traveling that day.

“But what struck me the most was something I hadn’t expected to see: so many fellow wheelchair users traveling that day. I don’t recall ever seeing so many mobility aid users in a public space in India. It was powerful. It was beautiful. It was a clear sign that the skies are finally opening up—for everyone,” she said.

In her post, which has garnered widespread attention, she also pointed out areas for improvement and shared her willingness to collaborate on making air travel more accessible for people with disabilities, pregnant women, and other passengers with special needs.

“While I’m deeply grateful for how smoothly things went, I also believe there’s always room to make things even better. I’d be more than happy to have a conversation with the authorities to share ideas—on how we can further improve the travel experience for people with disabilities, pregnant women, elderly passengers, and their families.”

IndiGo Responds

The airline responded to her post, expressing happiness at being part of her journey and highlighting its efforts to make air travel more inclusive.

“This is such a beautiful reflection on the joy of travel! We’re truly happy to have been part of your journey and to hear that our crew and airport teams made a difference. Inclusivity in the skies is a step forward for all, and we’re always striving to make travel smoother for everyone. Wishing you many more wonderful flights ahead!” the airline’s post read.

How Did the Internet React?

Netizens appreciated Maitri Shah’s post and filled the comments section with supportive messages.

One user called her post “inspiring” and wrote, “It’s inspiring to hear about your positive experience and the growing inclusivity in air travel. The visibility of more wheelchair users at the airport highlights a significant shift towards greater accessibility and awareness. It’s essential for the travel industry to continue innovating and implementing best practices to ensure a seamless experience for all passengers. Collaboration between travelers, airlines, and authorities can lead to meaningful improvements. Your willingness to engage in dialogue is commendable and could drive further advancements in accessibility. Keep advocating for change—your voice is powerful and necessary.”

“It’s one of the first flights of freedom, and many more to come. Proud of you,” another user commented.