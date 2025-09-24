'Steel Man of India' breaks yet another record with incredible display of brute strength

Indian martial artist Vispy Kharadi set a new world record for the highest weight held by Hercules Pillars (male) in an amazing demonstration of his unadulterated strength. The fitness specialist, who was aptly dubbed the "Steel Man of India," claimed the title with a total weight of 261 kg (575.4 lb), which included the weight of both pillars. Accordingly, the weight of each pillar was around half that of a polar bear.

At the Attari border in Punjab, India, on August 17, Vispy had to support the enormous weight for one minute, but he continued for seven seconds more while thousands of people cheered him on. The pillars were moved into place by several guys. Until Vispy could take over, the team cooperated to keep the pillars standing.

He was standing in the middle of an elevated platform, with the pillars he was holding up with chains on either side of him. He let them fall to the ground as the clock struck the end, and he seemed to be overcome with pride at his most recent amazing accomplishment. The record was "dedicated to the Forces of India who protect us," Vispy wrote in a post to his 2,03,000 Instagram followers. Vispy hailed his instructors, Shihan and Hansh, for their "unwavering support" after he achieved a Guinness World Records title for the seventeenth time. This is not the first time that Vispy has held Hercules Pillars and smashed a record.

In November of last year, he claimed to have held Hercules pillars for the longest time ever—two minutes and 10.75 seconds. Their respective weights were 166.7 and 168.9 kg. The record with the most iron bars bent with the neck in a minute is the oldest of his that are still in existence. In October of 2019, he completed 21 of them. On October 4, 2022, he broke two records in one day: he shattered the most concrete blocks with an elbow in a minute (64), and he broke the heaviest concrete block break on a bed of nails sandwich (male) (528 kg/1,164 lb).

On the set of our TV show Lo Show dei Record in February 2023, he created a record by winning three championships in a few days while in Milan, Italy. He broke records with Jackie Patel, Bhavesh Panwala, Chitrak Desai, Mayur Vhanecha, Jamshid Bhathena, Gulam Malek, Manan Patel, Jigar Pancholi, Ebrahim Makasar, and Yusuf Makaser (all India) by breaking the heaviest concrete block break on a bed of nails (male) with 964.80 kg (2127.01 lb), the most iron bars bent with the head in one minute with 24, and the most people on a one-inch bed of nails sandwich with 11.

He also claimed the title of having the most individuals in a one-inch bed of nail sandwich in November 2024, with a total of ten. Jackie Patel, Chitrak Desai, Jamshid Bhathena, Mayur Vhanecha, Manan Patel, G. N. Malek, Prajesh Deshmukh, Ebrahim Makasarwala, Jigar Pancholi, and Mehul Vora—all of whom are from India—share the accomplishment. In February of this year, Vispy made his triumphant comeback to the Lo Show dei Record, breaking the record for the greatest weight ever sustained on the body with a remarkable total of 1,819 kg (4,010.2 lb), nearly as hefty as a giraffe.