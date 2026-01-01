Stunning Pics Show First Sunrise Of 2026 From Space

While countries across the Earth welcomed 2026 with fireworks, prayers, countdowns and resolutions, the new year’s very first sunlight crept across the curved edge of our planet far above us.

The first sunrise of 2026 was seen not from a mountaintop, but from the International Space Station (ISS). Former Japanese astronaut Naoko Yamazaki took to X to share pictures of the sunrise as seen from space. Yamazaki revealed that the images were accessed from fellow Japanese astronaut Kimiya Yui, who is currently on a long-duration mission aboard the ISS.

Sharing the photographs, Yamazaki tweeted, “The first sunrise seen from ISS at 00:38 JST. May 2026 be filled with happiness and peace!”

She added, “May the new year be a peaceful and fortunate one for everyone.”

Yui is a veteran JAXA astronaut who went to the ISS in 2025 for his second mission. He is currently part of Expedition 74.

The ISS orbits the planet once every 90 minutes, travelling at nearly 28,000 kilometres per hour. Because of this speed, it completes about 16 orbits every day, which means astronauts witness around 16 sunrises and 16 sunsets every 24 hours.

New Year Celebrations

People around the world celebrated the arrival of the New Year with fireworks, cheers and revelry. A giant bell was struck at Zojoji Buddhist temple to welcome 2026, minutes after midnight. People also burnt old resolutions at the temple.

Bangkok welcomed 2026 with fireworks lighting up the midnight sky over the Chao Phraya River.

People in Dubai witnessed light and water jet displays at Burj Khalifa. Revellers were also treated with a spectacular view as colourful fireworks exploded from the world's tallest building.

