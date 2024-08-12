sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Puja Khedkar | US Elections | Bihar Stampede | Bangladesh Crisis | Paris Olympics | Kolkata Doctor Murder |
  • Home /
  • Viral /
  • ‘Supernatural Sign Of Impending Doom’: Ancient Pyramids Used For Human Sacrifices Collapse In Mexico

Published 18:43 IST, August 12th 2024

‘Supernatural Sign Of Impending Doom’: Ancient Pyramids Used For Human Sacrifices Collapse In Mexico

The collapse has not only highlighted the vulnerabilities of these historic structures but also reignited traditional beliefs among the Purepecha descendants

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
‘Supernatural Sign Of Impending Doom’: Ancient Pyramids Used For Human Sacrifices Collapse In Mexico
‘Supernatural Sign Of Impending Doom’: Ancient Pyramids Used For Human Sacrifices Collapse In Mexico | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

18:43 IST, August 12th 2024