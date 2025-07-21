Surat Man Does Mercedes-Benz Stunt On Sea Shore, Gets Reality Check

Updated 21 July 2025 at 19:37 IST
Surat: A youth got a reality check while performing a stunt at Dumas Beach in Surat, Gujarat, when his Mercedes car stuck in sea mud and water. The stunt was attempted amid heavy rainfall and extreme weather conditions.
He drove his luxury vehicle onto the beach, unaware that it would get trapped, turning his daring act into a mishap.
Notably, despite restrictions, the individuals managed to access the beach, and the car ended up stuck in the middle of the sea.
Reports suggest they had gone to perform stunts when the car ultimately sank into the water.
The Dumas Police claimed about the coastal patrolling mentioning that it was a matter of investigation how the youth managed to get the car despite their patrolling.
