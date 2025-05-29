90 Percent Town Under Ice Mud, Rocks: Before And After Photos Show Impact of Switzerland Glacier Collapse

Switzerland: A video is going viral on social media, showing a major chunk of Birch Glacier collapsing in Switzerland's Alps range.

The jaw-dropping footage captures the deadly glacier collapse, which turned a Swiss village into a sea of ice and mud, impacting nearly 90 percent of the town's land beneath the Alps.

The massive glacier collapse in Switzerland engulfed the village of Blatten with ice, mud, and rocks, causing extensive damage. Several homes and infrastructure were destroyed in the aftermath.

Videos circulating on social media show mud and rocks covering large parts of the town, rivers, and surrounding areas.

Before and after photo shows impact of Switzerland glacier collapse