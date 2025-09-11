Updated 11 September 2025 at 13:25 IST
Tamil Nadu Man Kills Wife, Lover, Surrenders With Their Severed Heads
He hacked them to death after suspecting infidelity and reached Vellore Central Jail with the two heads in a bag.
- Viral News
- 1 min read
Kallakurichi (Tamil Nadu): A man reportedly killed his wife and her paramour in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district and surrendered at a local prison with the severed heads of the couple.
The police said Kolanji, 48, suspected his wife Lakshmi, 37, of having an affair with one Thangarasu.
Kolanji, a resident of Malaikottalam, had been living with Lakshmi, his second wife. Enraged after finding out that Lakshmi was allegedly in an illicit relationship with Thangarasu, Kolanji attacked them with a sickle, killing them on the spot. He later severed their heads and took them to the Vellore Central Jail in a bag.
On being informed, the Varanjaram police immediately rushed to the spot and seized the bodies of the deceased, who were found lying in a pool of blood. The bodies have been sent to the Kallakurichi Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem and Kolanji has been arrested. (With inputs from ANI)
Published By : Deepti Verma
Published On: 11 September 2025 at 13:25 IST