Tamil Nadu Man Kills Wife, Lover, Surrenders With Their Severed Heads

Kallakurichi man kills wife and her lover, beheads them, and surrenders at the Vellore Central Jail. | Image: Representative Image

Kallakurichi (Tamil Nadu): A man reportedly killed his wife and her paramour in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district and surrendered at a local prison with the severed heads of the couple.

The police said Kolanji, 48, suspected his wife Lakshmi, 37, of having an affair with one Thangarasu.

Kolanji, a resident of Malaikottalam, had been living with Lakshmi, his second wife. Enraged after finding out that Lakshmi was allegedly in an illicit relationship with Thangarasu, Kolanji attacked them with a sickle, killing them on the spot. He later severed their heads and took them to the Vellore Central Jail in a bag.