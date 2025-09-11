Republic World
Updated 11 September 2025 at 13:25 IST

Tamil Nadu Man Kills Wife, Lover, Surrenders With Their Severed Heads

He hacked them to death after suspecting infidelity and reached Vellore Central Jail with the two heads in a bag.

Reported by: Deepti Verma
Kallakurichi man kills wife and her lover, beheads them, and surrenders at the Vellore Central Jail.
Kallakurichi man kills wife and her lover, beheads them, and surrenders at the Vellore Central Jail. | Image: Representative Image
Kallakurichi (Tamil Nadu): A man reportedly killed his wife and her paramour in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district and surrendered at a local prison with the severed heads of the couple.

The police said Kolanji, 48, suspected his wife Lakshmi, 37, of having an affair with one Thangarasu.

Kolanji, a resident of Malaikottalam, had been living with Lakshmi, his second wife. Enraged after finding out that Lakshmi was allegedly in an illicit relationship with Thangarasu, Kolanji attacked them with a sickle, killing them on the spot. He later severed their heads and took them to the Vellore Central Jail in a bag.

On being informed, the Varanjaram police immediately rushed to the spot and seized the bodies of the deceased, who were found lying in a pool of blood. The bodies have been sent to the Kallakurichi Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem and Kolanji has been arrested. (With inputs from ANI)

Published By : Deepti Verma

Published On: 11 September 2025 at 13:25 IST

