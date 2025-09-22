Updated 22 September 2025 at 18:25 IST
'TC Checked My Ticket, Then My Instagram': Woman Shares 'Creepy' Encounter Online
A Reddit user shared her experience online allegedly involving an Indian Railways ticket-checker. After a routine ticket check, the TC allegedly used the passenger's personal information from the reservation chart to find her Instagram profile and sent her a follow request.
A recent post on Reddit has stirred controversy after a passenger recounted her experience with a ticket-checker (TC) from Indian Railways, who not only verified her ticket on board but later tracked her down on Instagram and sent a follow request. The passenger described the incident as “creepy,” raising concerns about the misuse of personal information.
According to the Reddit user, the TC first did their routine job verifying the passenger’s ticket. However, what troubled the passenger was what came next: the same TC found her Instagram profile (allegedly using details from the reservation chart) and attempted to connect with her via a follow request. The passenger expressed discomfort and confusion, wondering if this is a common experience and raises her concern about how this information was given for travel.
Read the post here:
The post triggered widespread reaction online:
One user warned her, saying,' No, don't accept, please!! This is just straight-up creepy behaviour. If you accept it then you'll get flooded by dms.'
The second user also called this action out, 'Sounds abnormal, and isn't acceptable.'
The third user revealed, shockingly, that it had happened with him too, and he is a boy 'Sounds abnormal, and isn't acceptable.'
What began as a seemingly ordinary ticket check escalated into a troubling example of how personal information can cross over from professional service spheres to personal digital spaces. Whether or not laws were explicitly broken, many see this kind of behaviour as ethically questionable. It serves as a reminder: when we hand over our data, even for routine tasks, there’s a responsibility on service providers to ensure it isn’t misused — and for users to be alert.
Published By : Vanshika Punera
Published On: 22 September 2025 at 18:21 IST