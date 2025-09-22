'TC Checked My Ticket, Then My Instagram': Woman Shares 'Creepy' Encounter Online

A recent post on Reddit has stirred controversy after a passenger recounted her experience with a ticket-checker (TC) from Indian Railways, who not only verified her ticket on board but later tracked her down on Instagram and sent a follow request. The passenger described the incident as “creepy,” raising concerns about the misuse of personal information.

According to the Reddit user, the TC first did their routine job verifying the passenger’s ticket. However, what troubled the passenger was what came next: the same TC found her Instagram profile (allegedly using details from the reservation chart) and attempted to connect with her via a follow request. The passenger expressed discomfort and confusion, wondering if this is a common experience and raises her concern about how this information was given for travel.

Read the post here:

The post triggered widespread reaction online:

One user warned her, saying,' No, don't accept, please!! This is just straight-up creepy behaviour. If you accept it then you'll get flooded by dms.'

The second user also called this action out, 'Sounds abnormal, and isn't acceptable.'

The third user revealed, shockingly, that it had happened with him too, and he is a boy 'Sounds abnormal, and isn't acceptable.'