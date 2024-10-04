Published 15:00 IST, October 4th 2024
Techie with 10 Years of Experience Receives ₹65 LPA Offer from Google, But Techies Unimpressed
A developer at JP Morgan shared an intriguing profile on X, showcasing an individual with 10 years of experience who secured a ‘’lucrative'' offer from Google.
- Viral News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
The screenshot showed the individual with 10 years of experience, who graduated from a tier 3 college | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
15:00 IST, October 4th 2024