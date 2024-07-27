sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Manu Bhaker | Bengaluru PG Murder | US Elections 2024 | Mamata Banerjee | Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 21:53 IST, July 27th 2024

YouTuber Accused of Causing Train Derailment in Bennet, Nebraska to Capture Footage for More Views

A 17-year-old boy intentionally caused a train derailment in Bennet, Nebraska, to capture footage for YouTube, resulting in $350,000 in damages.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
YouTuber Accused of Causing Train Derailment in Bennet, Nebraska to Capture Footage for More Views
YouTuber Accused of Causing Train Derailment in Bennet, Nebraska to Capture Footage for More Views | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

21:53 IST, July 27th 2024