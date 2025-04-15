Bizarre: Teen Jailed for Bomb Threat After Girlfriend Goes on Cruise Without Him

Teen Jailed for Bomb Threat After Girlfriend Goes on Cruise Without Him | Image: representative

Viral News: A 19-year-old Michigan teen, Joshua Lowe, has been sentenced to eight months in prison for making a false bomb threat against a cruise ship. The bizarre motive behind the hoax? His girlfriend went on the cruise with her family without informing him, leaving him behind to care for their pets.

The Carnival Sunrise cruise ship, which had departed Miami in January 2024, was forced to halt its journey after Lowe sent an email claiming there was a bomb onboard. The threat prompted an extensive search of over 1,000 rooms, causing panic among passengers and disrupting the ship's itinerary.

FBI agents traced the email back to Lowe, who admitted to sending the message out of frustration. He confessed that he was upset about being left behind while his girlfriend and her family enjoyed the Caribbean cruise. Lowe apologized in a letter to the court, stating, “This is all my fault, and I take full responsibility.”