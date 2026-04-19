Dangerous Thar Stunt Goes Wrong As Drunk Girl Falls Off Moving SUV's Roof | Viral Video

A horrifying video of a drunk woman falling off Mahindra Thar's roof while performing a dangerous stunt is going viral on social media, sparking a wave of anger and concern.

The video showed two women perched on the roof of the SUV as it moved along a road at night. The stunt took a dangerous turn when the driver suddenly accelerated the vehicle.

The jolt caused one of the women to lose her balance and fall off the rear of the moving SUV.

People nearby were seen screaming and rushing towards her immediately after she hit the ground.

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No official confirmation has emerged so far regarding the exact location of the incident or whether any legal action has been initiated against those involved. The condition of the woman who fell has also not been officially confirmed.

The video drew sharp reactions online, with a large number of users condemning the stunt as reckless and irresponsible. Netizens called for strict action against those involved.

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Noting that doing such dangerous stunts under the influence of alcohol is “no joke”, a man asked, “What do you all think—should there be strict action on such stunts, or do people learn from these experiences themselves?”

Several noted that such stunts not only affect the participants but also other people on road. One said, “Such antics under the influence don't just become a danger to oneself, but to others as well.”