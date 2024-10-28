sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ J&K Terror Attack | Iran vs Israel | MUDA Scam | Tirupati Bomb Scare | Spain PM In India |
  • News /
  • Viral News /
  • ‘THE GRATE CHEESE ROBBERY!’ Cheese Worth 25 Crore Stolen in a Scam from Famous London Dairy

Published 20:40 IST, October 28th 2024

‘THE GRATE CHEESE ROBBERY!’ Cheese Worth 25 Crore Stolen in a Scam from Famous London Dairy

Thieves scammed London’s Neal’s Yard Dairy, stealing 22 tonnes of cheddar worth £300,000. Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver highlighted the incident on Instagram.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
‘THE GRATE CHEESE ROBBERY!’ Cheese Worth 25 Crore Stolen in a Scam from Famous London Dairy
‘THE GRATE CHEESE ROBBERY!’ Cheese Worth 25 Crore Stolen in a Scam from Famous London Dairy | Image: Instagram: nealsyarddairy
Advertisement

20:40 IST, October 28th 2024