‘THE GRATE CHEESE ROBBERY!’ Cheese Worth 25 Crore Stolen in a Scam from Famous London Dairy
Thieves scammed London’s Neal’s Yard Dairy, stealing 22 tonnes of cheddar worth £300,000. Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver highlighted the incident on Instagram.
‘THE GRATE CHEESE ROBBERY!’ Cheese Worth 25 Crore Stolen in a Scam from Famous London Dairy | Image: Instagram: nealsyarddairy
