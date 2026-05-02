'There's A Monster Under Bed': Scared Kid Calls 911, Cop's Heartwarming Reaction Wins Hearts

A five-year-old boy scared of something sinister lurking under his brother's bed called 911 late at night while his parents were asleep. What happened next is winning hearts of the public: the police arrived all geared up, ready to turn a moment of pure panic into a memory of comfort for the little child.

The boy, named Nico, called the emergency number after spotting a "monster" with "big black teeth" in his home. Responding to the unusual emergency, a police officer arrived at the house and found Nico waiting at the door wearing protective gear and carrying a Nerf gun.

The officer treated the boy's fear with genuine compassion

A five-year-old boy's emergency call reporting a "monster" under his brother's bed led to a heartwarming, viral response from local law enforcement, who treated the fear with genuine compassion.

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Heartwarming Conversation Between Kid, Cop

Cop: Hey buddy, your parents home?

Nico: They are sleeping.

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Cop: Okay, what's your name?

Nico: Nico

Cop: Hi Nico, how are you?

Nico: Good

Cop: Is everything okay?

Nico: No.

Cop: What happened? What's wrong?

Nico: There's a monster under my brother's bed.

Cop: There's a monster underneath your brother's bed? Yeah. Oh my goodness. Did you let your parents know?

Nico: No.

Cop: You just called 9-1-1?

Nico: Yeah.

Cop: Okay, um, interesting. Can you tell me what the monster looks like?

Nico: It looks big teeth, black teeth.

Cop: He's black with big teeth?

Nico: He has like a signal back there because the police came.

Cop: Oh my goodness! Alright, did you hear any noises or anything?

Nico: makes scratching noise

Cop: Like scratching sounds. Oh my goodness! Alright, um, do you want to, do you think we can cover this with your, is that a Nerf gun? points to the kid's Nerf gun

Nico: Yeah.

Cop: Do you think we can handle it or should we call the SWAT team?

Nico: Me and you.

Cop: Okay, we can do that.

Child Leads Cop To 'Monster'



The child led the officer into his home, to his brother's room, where the “monster” was.

“This way, under the bed."

Cop 'Arrests' Soft Toy

Sinister looking toy found under bed

The officer checked under the bed and discovered the “monster” was actually a toy that made noises when moved. The officer grabbed the scary-looking toy from under the bed.

“I think it's just a toy, buddy…This would scare me.”

The officer told the child that he has a son his age, who also would have been scared if he saw that toy. He then calmly put the toy outside so that the child could sleep peacefully. Appreciating the boy for calling 911, the officer also advised him to tell his parents before dialing the emergency number.

Before leaving, the officer handed the boy a special SWAT-style badge for his bravery.

“It's a SWAT team challenge medal, because now you're an official SWAT team member.”

Before leaving the officer wished the child a good night and made sure that he locked the door.

‘Can’t Handle This Cuteness': Netizens Left In Awe

The heartwarming interaction between the child and the police officer left netizens in awe. Reacting to a video of the same, a netizen wrote, “His nerf gear…I can't handle the CUTENESS!!”

Appreciating the officer's response, a social media user said, "What an great police officer and DAD this guy must be!" A woman said, "This is the police officer of the year!!!! He should get an award, and his attitude is perfect!!! This little boy will never forget this."