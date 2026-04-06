'This Is Discrimination': Driver Refuses Wheelchair Ride, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Viral: Have you ever been told "no" for something you know isn't the issue? That’s exactly what unfolded in a video that’s now making people pause, scroll back, and think twice.

A young woman has gone viral on the internet after alleging that a Rapido driver refused to give her a ride because of her wheelchair rather than a lack of room. And what may have been dismissed as a "bad day" has now sparked a far broader discussion about accessibility, discrimination, and fundamental human decency. The video was posted by Instagram user iampratishtha-Pratishtha Deveshwar Sharma, who describes herself as India’s first wheelchair-using Oxford graduate, an international speaker, and an activist. The viral video was posted on April 5, the clip has already crossed 1 million views, with over 18K likes and more than 1,200 comments, and counting.

Her caption doesn’t hold back either; This is not “inconvenience.” This is discrimination. Today, a rapido app driver refused to take my wheelchair in his cab. Not because there wasn’t space. But because my disability made him uncomfortable. He refused to listen or try at all. My wheelchair is not optional. My right to travel is not negotiable.

If your service is “for everyone” - then it has to include everyone.

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Disability sensitisation is must for all cab drivers , and more importantly, basic decency is a must for all human beings.

What The Viral Video Shows?

In the video, she’s seen calmly but firmly questioning the driver while seated in her wheelchair.

“Why are you denying?” she asks. “I travel every day in Dzire. This is wrong.”

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The driver insists, “Your wheelchair will not come in the car.” She counters immediately, pointing out the CNG cylinder and explaining she travels daily, offering to even book another cab to prove it fits.

Then she turns to the camera and says, “These are the kind of people who refuse to travel with people in wheelchairs, excusing that my wheelchair will not adjust in their car.”

How Internet Reacted to Her Video?

One cab driver stepped in with empathy and responsibility, sharing how he personally prioritizes passengers with disabilities, opening doors, adjusting seats, and ensuring safe boarding and exit. A reminder that kindness is possible, and already exists.

Another user didn’t mince words, “Yikes, I’m so sorry you have to go through this nonsense. What a shitshow.”

But not everyone agreed. One comment, almost defensive, read, “Uski choice hai… he is not your slave… agar koi aapko no bolta hai toh uska character assassination karoge?”(It’s his choice… he’s not your slave… if someone says no, will you defame them on social media?)

Comment Section of Viral Video

Some tried to strike a middle ground, bringing up the very real issue of limited boot space in CNG cars, especially for larger or electric wheelchairs. “His only mistake is he should have tried at least,” one user pointed out.

Others zoomed out, highlighting a deeper, systemic issue, “Those saying ‘buy your own car,’ disabled people already face discrimination in jobs, infrastructure, and healthcare. Not everything is that simple.”

Comments of the Viral Video

And then there were those who’ve been there, “True… this happened to me also… so many reasons… refusing to put wheelchair… rude attitude…”

Amid the growing buzz, Rapido also responded publicly, apologizing and calling the behavior “absolutely unacceptable,” asking for ride details to take action.

When Accessibility Becomes A Struggle