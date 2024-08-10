Published 07:55 IST, August 10th 2024
'This is Tinder, not LinkedIn!', Dating App Profile Goes Viral After Man Lists Academic Achievements
The internet is cracking up over a viral profile showcasing a person highlighting their academic achievements instead of personal qualities
- Viral
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
A viral Tinder profile of an IIT alumnus has sparked a flurry of reactions online. | Image: Unsplash
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
07:55 IST, August 10th 2024