Hours after several places on Earth ushered in the New Year, two tiny islands became the last place to enter 2026. Baker and Howland Islands, which are uninhabited U.S. territories located in the central Pacific, welcomed the New Year last, more than 17 hours after India.

Baker and Howland Islands crossed into the New Year at 12 pm GMT (5:30 pm Indian Standard Time) on January 1. This moment marked the planet’s final transition into the New Year.

Howland and Baker Islands lie just west of the International Date Line in the UTC-12 time zone, the final time zone on Earth. This special position makes them the last locations to experience midnight every year. By the time these islands welcomed 2026, cities across Asia, Europe, Africa and the Americas had already celebrated.

Which Place Stepped Into 2026 First?

The Republic of Kiribati officially entered the New Year at 10 am GMT (3.30 pm Indian Standard Time) on December 31. Kiribati entered 2026 eight hours and thirty minutes before India. Kiribati’s earliest celebrations began in its easternmost islands, particularly the Line Islands group, which includes Kiritimati (Christmas Island).

These islands operate on UTC+14, the earliest time zone on the planet, placing them a full 14 hours ahead of Greenwich Mean Time and a day ahead of many parts of the world.

Baker and Howland Islands entered New Year almost 26 hours after Line Islands.

