This Man Sold His Wife’s Jewellery to Build a Bed-Car- Now It’s a Viral Sensation

A video circulating on social media shows Nawab Sheikh enjoying his ride on the unique creation, navigating the streets on Eid | Image: X

Viral News: An unusual sight in the streets of Murshidabad has left netizens stunned. Nawab Sheikh has gone viral for turning his bed into a fully functional vehicle that he drove through the busy roads of the West Bengal town.

A video circulating on social media shows Nawab Sheikh enjoying his ride on the unique creation, navigating the streets on Eid. He is seen comfortably seated on the bed, with one hand resting on a pillow and the other gripping the steering wheel.

The bed-car features a plush mattress, colorful bedsheet, wheels, a motor, and a steering system—a cozy yet bizarre invention that has taken the internet by storm.

Taking the phrase “bedridden” to a whole new level, Nawab reportedly spent ₹2 lakh to build the custom vehicle. To fund his creation, he sold his wife’s jewellery, a move that has sparked curiosity and debate among viewers.

The bed-car made its way down the Raninagar-Domkal route, leaving commuters both amused and fascinated. However, the joyride didn’t last long—when the unusual vehicle caused a traffic jam, police had to intervene, eventually removing its wheels. Adding to his troubles, Nawab also faced copyright issues related to his design.