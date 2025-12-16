This Woman Claims Your Fur Hood Is Functional, Not Fashion– And You’ve Been Wearing It Wrong for Years | Image: X/Rain The Plug

New Delhi: Winter has finally arrived, and so has the parade of puffy jackets, furry collars and oversized hoods on Delhi’s streets. But just as everyone is busy matching coats with boots and scarves, one woman on the internet has dropped a truth‑bomb that has left people stunned, confused and honestly a little embarrassed.

According to her viral video, we’ve all been wearing our fur‑trimmed hoods completely wrong - not just this winter, but our entire lives.

In the now‑viral clip, she looks straight into the camera and says, word for word:

“Guys, you’re wearing your coat wrong. Please stop wearing it like this. This is not meant to be stylish, it’s meant to be functional. You’re supposed to fold it in like this and it covers your ears and it blocks air. You zip your coat all the way to the top and it blocks air from coming in and it’s so much warmer.”

Advertisement

Yes, that’s it. That’s the hack.

And the internet is losing its mind.For years, people assumed the fluffy hood trim was just a cute winter accessory - something to make jackets look expensive or “snow‑ready.” But according to this woman, the fur is actually designed to fold inward, creating a wind‑blocking tunnel around your face.

Advertisement

Comments under the video are a mix of shock, disbelief and pure comedy. One user wrote:

“No way.”

Another said:

“Makes sense.”

And then there was the person who summed up the collective embarrassment of the internet:

“Today years old when I learned that the coat fur hood is functional, not decorative. Apparently it tucks in to keep wind out. Gonna have to see if this is true with mine! 🤯🤯🤯”

Some even posted memes of Eskimos with captions like, “They’ve been wearing it wrong too?” - because of course the internet can’t resist a good joke.

But jokes aside, Delhi’s winter is no joke either. With icy winds already sweeping through the city, this little hack might actually save your ears, your nose and your dignity. So the next time you step out in your favourite fur‑hooded jacket, maybe give it a fold, zip it up and see if the mystery woman was right all along.