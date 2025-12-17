Thrill Over Safety? Lamborghini Urus Speeds Over 250 kmph On Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Lands In Trouble | VIRAL VIDEO

Mumbai: Posing a serious threat to commuters, a yellow Lamborghini Urus violated speed limit and was spotted racing over 250 km/hour on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. A video of the supercar's speedometer touching dangerously high speeds was shot from inside the vehicle. The video went viral on social media, triggering widespread outrage and prompting strict action from the Mumbai Traffic Police.

The video, captioned ‘Sab Se Tezz’, showed the Lamborghini recklessly zooming past other cars. An FIR was registered at the Worli Police Station for dangerous driving on the busy road. Police quickly responded to the complaint by tracing the luxury car and seizing it.

Police have registered a case against the driver for dangerous and negligent driving under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. According to police officials, the Lamborghini Urus was seen speeding recklessly on the iconic Sea Link, where the maximum permitted speed limit is 80 km/hour.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the luxury car is registered to a company and is reportedly owned by Nirav Patel, a businessman based in Ahmedabad. Patel had reportedly given the car to a 36-year-old dealer named Faiz Adanwala, who was driving the vehicle when the video was shot. The driver has been questioned and further legal action is underway.

During investigation, it was revealed that the same car had received two e-challans from Mumbai Police earlier this year.

The Bandra-Worli Sea Link is one of Mumbai’s most crucial arterial roads and witnesses heavy traffic throughout the day. Police reiterated that overspeeding and stunt driving will not be tolerated, warning that strict action will be taken against violators, regardless of the vehicle’s value or status.

