Trump’s Assassination Bid Foiled, But Who Ate That Steak, Lobster for 2,600 People That Never Got Served at White House Dinner?

Viral: Ever been to a wedding when the food looked better than the chaos that followed? Imagine that, but at one of Washington's most prestigious events, where a stunning security concern allegedly tied to a shooter targeting the US President has turned a glittering evening into a quick terror.

The 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner, which was supposed to be a star-studded event, swiftly devolved into chaos. The viral moment, however, came from an inquiry rather than a speech or a joke.

A post by Nico Perrino on X grabbed everyone’s attention. Along with a photo of the lavish menu, he asked, “What happened to the steak and lobster for 2,600 people that never got served?”

The post took off clocking 1.5 million views, 2.2k comments, 2.6k reshares, and 14k likes, and suddenly, social media was obsessed with uneaten luxury instead of political headlines.

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Here’s what led to that question

The dinner at the Washington Hilton had barely progressed beyond the spring pea and burrata salad when it came to a standstill.

Around 8:30 p.m., loud popping noises echoed near the ballroom. Initially, there was confusion. Then panic. Guests ducked beneath tables. Plates landed on the floor. As security stormed in, waiters halted in the middle of their service.

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US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and Vice President JD Vance were among those escorted out, and the Secret Service promptly transported them to safety, as were journalists, politicians, and celebrities.

A five-star meal, left behind

This wasn’t just any dinner, it was a grand spread planned for more than 2,600 guests. The menu included:

Starter: Spring pea and burrata salad

Main course: Prime chateaubriand with Maine lobster, whipped potato gratin, roasted vegetables

Dessert: Grand Opera Cake with espresso cream and chocolate ganache

Designed by Executive Sous Chef Hyun In Sun and Executive Chef Daniel Bennett, it was meant to be one of the highlights of the night. But most guests never made it beyond the starter.

Shooter Got Caught

A shooter was later apprehended. Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, was identified in media reports. He is believed to have worked for a tutoring company and identified himself online as a mechanical engineer, game creator, and teacher. He attended the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) and was active in the university's Christian community.

People who knew him said he was quiet, passionately devout, and clever. During the encounter, one law enforcement officer sustained injuries.

What did the internet users predict about the steak and lobster?

One user joked, “Plus, they missed the bread presentation ceremony.” Another speculated, “In the White House kitchen. Since they have not started to cook and just marinated, probably brought them in for Melania’s birthday today!”

One comment turned political: “Well, one thing you can know it probably couldn’t be donated to a soup kitchen because Democrats have made it so regulated that once food is plated or prepared it can’t be donated because human hands have touched it.”

Another kept it practical: “It was probably served for brunch to hotel guests on Sunday.” Someone else added, “Trump wants the WHCD rescheduled… so maybe you might get your steak and lobster after all.”

A more hopeful take read, “Probably donated it to a homeless outfit. So a lot of people got some nice food.”

Another imagined a noble ending, “Probably served to hard working first responders.” One user brought in a philosophical twist, “Otherwise will there be refund applications? Or Indian proverb will prove truthful ‘Ashes immersed in Ganges never return’.”

A cheeky observation said, “Well, we saw people stuff wine bottles into their pockets and purses. Why not the steak and lobster?”

And finally, a claim that sounded almost insider, “Donated to DC area homeless shelters is what a catering manager told me this morning.”

A dinner remembered for the wrong reason

The White House Correspondents' Dinner is usually about jokes, speeches, and viral moments.