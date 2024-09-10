Published 18:05 IST, September 10th 2024
'Two Steps Ahead': Nikocado Avocado's Stunning Weight Loss and Social Experiment Unveiled
Nicholas reveals a stunning 114 kg weight loss and admits to a social experiment manipulating viewers in his video "Two Steps Ahead," shocking fans worldwide.
- Viral News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
'Two Steps Ahead': Nikocado Avocado's Stunning Weight Loss and Social Experiment Unveiled | Image: YouTube: Nikocado Avocado
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
18:05 IST, September 10th 2024