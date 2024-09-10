sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Shimla Protests | Rahul Gandhi in US | Trump vs Harris | #JusticeforAbhaya | Manipur Unrest | US Open | Train Derailments |
  • Home /
  • Viral News /
  • 'Two Steps Ahead': Nikocado Avocado's Stunning Weight Loss and Social Experiment Unveiled

Published 18:05 IST, September 10th 2024

'Two Steps Ahead': Nikocado Avocado's Stunning Weight Loss and Social Experiment Unveiled

Nicholas reveals a stunning 114 kg weight loss and admits to a social experiment manipulating viewers in his video "Two Steps Ahead," shocking fans worldwide.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
'Two Steps Ahead': Nikocado Avocado's Stunning Weight Loss and Social Experiment Unveiled
'Two Steps Ahead': Nikocado Avocado's Stunning Weight Loss and Social Experiment Unveiled | Image: YouTube: Nikocado Avocado
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

18:05 IST, September 10th 2024