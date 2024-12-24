Uber Charges Different Fares for Same Trip on Two Devices, Man Ask 'What's the Trick?'

Viral Video: Have you ever noticed that Uber charges different fares for the same trip when booking from two different devices? If so, you're not alone. Many people have experienced this. Some think it’s because of differences between Android and iOS phones, while others believe it could depend on how often you go to a certain place.

A man, who’s been dealing with this issue for a while, shared his experience on social media and asked if there’s a "hack" to fix it. He even posted a picture to back up his claim.

Sudhir said, “Same pickup point, destination, and time, but two phones show two different fares. It always happens to me—I end up paying more on my Uber compared to my daughter’s phone. So, I usually ask her to book it for me. Does this happen to you too?" He asked his followers on X.

He stressed, “What is the hack?"

The photo shows, Uber auto for the same pickup point, destination and time showed variations in prices. On an Android device, the fare was Rs 290.79, while on iPhone it was Rs 342.47.

Take a look:

In response to the post, an individual jokingly said, “UBER is peaking into ur SmS for Bank account balance it seems."

“Yes that happens with me too. Sometimes the difference is not much but it can even be more than Rs 30-50. Trust technology to play with your wallet," expressed another

A third commented, “You need to compare your rating (same as you rate drivers) in app with your daughter, club with usage and legacy of the Uber account."