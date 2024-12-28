UP Shocker: Groom Walks Out Of Wedding Over Delay In Serving Roti, Marries Another Girl

In a shocking incident in Hamidpur village, Chandauli district, Uttar Pradesh, a groom named Mehtab walked out of his wedding because the food was delayed. His anger over the delay left the bride waiting at the venue in her wedding dress, while he and his family left the ceremony. Later, the bride filed a police complaint.

The wedding had been planned seven months earlier and started on December 22 with traditional celebrations. The bride’s family warmly welcomed the guests and served them sweets before dinner. But tensions rose when a member of the groom's side complained about the delay in serving rotis (flatbreads).

Despite attempts to resolve the issue, the groom’s side blamed the bride’s family and left the venue in anger. To the bride’s shock, the groom disappeared during the night and reportedly married another woman shortly after.

Heartbroken, the bride’s family filed a police complaint at the Industrial Nagar Police Station. However, when no action was taken, they approached the Superintendent of Police (SP) on December 24. The bride’s family reported a financial loss of Rs 7 lakh, which included Rs 1.5 lakh given as dowry to the groom’s family. The bride has asked the SP to register a formal case against five members of the groom's family and take legal action.

The bride's brother, Raju, criticized the police for not acting quickly, despite promises of help from the SP. He expressed his disappointment, especially since the state government had set up women's help desks at police stations to resolve such issues.