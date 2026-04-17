UPS Cargo Aircraft Suffers Major Engine Pod Strike At Taiwan's Taoyuan Airport, Incident Captured On Camera | WATCH

Taoyuan: A UPS cargo aircraft operating as Flight 5X61 from Hong Kong allegedly experienced a terrifying landing incident at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport when its right engine struck the runway surface. The Boeing 747-8F, one of the backbone freighters in the UPS fleet, allegedly rubbed with the tarmac during touchdown, causing a burst of visible flames that trailed behind the aircraft for several seconds.

A 30-second terrifying video has also surfaced on social media, claiming the incident and capturing the horrific moment when the plane's wing made contact with the runway.

The passengers and ground staff watching from the airport's terminal termed it a tense few moments as the large freighter continued down the runway with debris and spark flashes under its wing. Following the landing, the emergency services were reportedly seen mobilising quickly, though the aircraft appeared to remain under control and was able to decelerate before coming to a stop on the runway. As per reports, the sight of flames beneath a wide-body jet triggered an alarm, but early indications suggested the crew maintained command of the situation throughout.

The incident reportedly occurred during the landing phase, when the aircraft’s right-hand engine pod made contact with the tarmac. The exact cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained, but the experts suggested that such strikes can be linked to factors ranging from crosswind conditions to hard landings or technical anomalies. The airport operations were briefly affected as safety checks and inspections were carried out.

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Following the pod strike, Taoyuan’s emergency and rescue crews were deployed as a precaution in line with standard procedure for any runway event involving fire or sparks. The aircraft remained on the runway until it was deemed safe to move, with fire tenders positioned alongside the fuselage. The maintenance teams and airport safety officials then began their initial assessment of both the runway surface and the aircraft’s undercarriage and engine nacelle.

According to preliminary information available from airport sources, no injuries were reported among the flight crew. The 747-8F is a cargo-only aircraft, meaning no passengers were on board. However, due to the visual nature of the incident, it was quickly captured by onlookers and shared widely, prompting immediate public attention and questions about the state of the aircraft and the runway.

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An airport official noted that runway inspections were undertaken immediately after the aircraft cleared the active strip to check for debris and surface damage. Such checks are mandatory after any event involving contact between an aircraft component and the tarmac, as even small fragments can pose a risk to subsequent movements.

An investigation has been initiated, with the investigators examining flight data, cockpit voice recordings, weather conditions at the time of arrival, and the aircraft’s maintenance history.