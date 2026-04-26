A night that elevated from high-society glamour to terror after an alleged assassination attempt on the US President has left the nation in shock.

But as the smoke cleared and the Secret Service secured the area, a second, more bizarre scandal began to trend: members of the press were reportedly caught on camera looting luxury wine bottles during the life-and-death evacuation.

Shots Fired, Panic arose

The evening began as a celebration of democracy and journalism at the annual Black-Tie Gala. However, the atmosphere shattered when several loud cracks, confirmed by authorities as gunfire, echoed through the ballroom.

While the President was safely evacuated and remains unharmed, the immediate aftermath revealed a breakdown in professional decorum.

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"The Great Wine Heist"

As security personnel worked to clear the room of potential threats, several eyewitnesses and viral social media clips, including a post by RT, captured journalists and media journalists reportedly stuffing unopened bottles of vintage wine into their camera bags and tuxedo jackets.

The contrast between the gravity of a near-presidential assassination and the opportunistic theft has ignited a firestorm on social platform X.

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The phrase "Wine Gate" began trending within an hour of the incident, with critics calling the behaviour the ultimate symbol of media rot.

A Crisis of Credibility

The incident has sparked a heated debate regarding the ethics of the modern press. While many journalists focused on reporting the facts as the chaos unfolded, the actions of a few have cast a shadow over the entire corps.

"The leader of the free world almost just got assassinated," one viral post read. "And the 'truth-seekers' are using the distraction to stock their home bars? Absolute disgrace."

The White House Press Association has yet to release a formal statement regarding the allegations of theft, though internal sources suggest they are "investigating the conduct of those involved."

Meanwhile, the FBI has taken over the investigation into the shooting, with one suspect currently in custody.