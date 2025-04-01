VIDEO: Bald Eagle Nearly Snatches Child in Iran, Quick Action by Passerby Saves Her

Bald Eagle Makes a Move on Child in Iran, Bystander Saves Her in the Nick of Time | Image: X

New Delhi: A video circulating on social media has left viewers stunned, showing a bald eagle nearly snatching a young child, sending bystanders into a frenzy. The dramatic footage captures the powerful bird swooping down and attempting to lift the girl off the ground.

Just in the nick of time, a quick-thinking passerby intervenes, pulling the child to safety and preventing a tragedy. The shocking encounter has since gone viral, sparking debates over its authenticity.

While many praised the rescuer, calling him a real-life hero, others questioned whether the video was AI-generated.

"Heroes don’t always wear capes. Most heroes are just everyday people," one X user commented.

However, skepticism remains. "In Iran, they don’t wear clothes like that. It’s just an AI movie," another user claimed.

Some even suggested the entire scene was staged, with one writing, "The cameraman and the ‘rescuer’ set this up."

As the debate rages on, the video continues to fascinate and divide the internet.

About Bald Eagles

Bald eagles (Haliaeetus leucocephalus) are majestic birds of prey native to North America, recognised for their striking white heads, dark brown bodies, and powerful yellow beaks. As the national bird and symbol of the United States, they are known for their strength, keen eyesight, and impressive hunting skills. These raptors primarily feed on fish, using their sharp talons to snatch prey from the water.