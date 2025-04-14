Video Captures Water Tanker Accident on Dommasandra Varthur Main Road in Bangalore

Bengaluru/Viral News: A spine-chilling video has surfaced on social media, showing a water tanker rolling over on Dommasandra Varthur Main Road in Bangalore. The incident, captured on a dashcam mounted on a nearby car, has left viewers shocked and raised concerns about road safety in the area.

The footage reveals the tanker losing control and overturning, causing chaos on the busy road. Passersby and local residents rushed to the scene to rescue the driver, who was found alive but unconscious. Emergency services were called immediately, and the driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, where his condition remains stable.

The video of the water tanker rolling down the road was caught on a dash cam mounted on another car going ahead.

This is not an isolated incident, the growing issue of reckless driving and the need for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations in Bangalore. The Dommasandra Varthur Main Road, known for its heavy traffic and narrow lanes, has witnessed several accidents in recent months, prompting calls for better road infrastructure and safety measures.